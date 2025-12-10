Best Way To Eat Fruits In Winter

Image Credit: Unsplash


Winter is the perfect season to enjoy fruits as they're packed with vitamins, antioxidants and fibre that support immunity, digestion and skin health. But how you eat them matters just as much as which ones you choose.. 

Image Credit: Unsplash

Eat whole fruits

Eat fruits whole instead of juicing as this preserves fibre and prevents rapid sugar spikes.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Choose seasonal fruits 

Seasonal fruits like oranges, guavas and apples are fresher, more nutritious and better tolerated.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Pair with protein and healthy fats 

Pair fruits with protein or healthy fats as it helps keep you fuller for longer and smooths blood sugar release.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Avoid after heavy meals

Avoid eating fruits immediately after heavy meals as it prevents bloating and slows down digestion.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Opt for high-fibre fruits

Opt for high-fibre fruits such as pears, guava and berries as they support gut health and immunity during cold months.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Wash and cut

Wash and cut fruits fresh before eating as reduces nutrient loss and lowers the risk of contamination.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Portion control

Control portion sizes even with healthy fruits as natural sugars can add up if you're eating more than 2–3 servings a day.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com