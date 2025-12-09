Best Way To Consume Nuts In Winter

Image Credit: Unsplash
Winter is the perfect season to add nuts to your daily diet, they provide warmth, healthy fats, vitamins, and steady energy, but how you eat them makes all the difference to their benefits.
Soak almonds overnight to improve nutrient absorption and digestive comfort.
Eat 2–3 halves of walnuts in the morning for brain-boosting omega-3 fats.
Have a small handful of pistachios as an evening snack to support heart health.
Enjoy 4–5 lightly roasted cashews for steady winter energy.
Soak raisins overnight to reduce heatiness and support iron absorption.
Eat 1–2 dates post-lunch for natural warmth and quick energy.
Roast makhana with ghee and spices for a light, warming, high-protein snack.
