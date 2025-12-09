Best Way To Consume Nuts In Winter

Image Credit: Unsplash


Winter is the perfect season to add nuts to your daily diet, they provide warmth, healthy fats, vitamins, and steady energy, but how you eat them makes all the difference to their benefits.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Almonds

Soak almonds overnight to improve nutrient absorption and digestive comfort.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Walnuts

Eat 2–3 halves of walnuts in the morning for brain-boosting omega-3 fats.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Pistachios

Have a small handful of pistachios as an evening snack to support heart health.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Cashews

Enjoy 4–5 lightly roasted cashews for steady winter energy.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Raisins

Soak raisins overnight to reduce heatiness and support iron absorption.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Dates 

Eat 1–2 dates post-lunch for natural warmth and quick energy.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Fox nuts

Roast makhana with ghee and spices for a light, warming, high-protein snack.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com