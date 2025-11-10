Best Way To Consume Fruits

While fruits are healthy, how and when you eat them can affect how well your body absorbs their nutrients. Eating them the wrong way like pairing with heavy meals or juicing too often can reduce their benefits. Here are smart ways to get the most from every bite.

Fruits over juices 

Whole fruits retain fibre, keeping you full and supporting gut health, unlike strained juices.

Avoid mixing too many varieties 

Stick to 2–3 types at a time to prevent digestive discomfort and nutrient imbalance.

Consume fresh, not overripe 

Overripe fruits may have higher sugar and lower nutrient content.

Time your fruit intake 

Avoid eating fruits right after heavy meals; give your body at least 30–45 minutes to digest.

Don't combine with dairy 

Mixing fruits (especially citrus) with milk or yogurt may cause bloating or indigestion.

Wash fruits thoroughly 

Rinse under running water to remove pesticide residue and dirt before eating.

Eat seasonal and local 

Locally grown, seasonal fruits are fresher, more nutritious, and better for your immune system.

