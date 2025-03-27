Best Vitamins For Healthy Hair

Image Credit: Unsplash
Strong, shiny hair needs the right nutrients. Here are the best vitamins to nourish your hair and prevent damage.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Promotes scalp hydration and helps hair grow faster. Found in carrots, sweet potatoes, and spinach.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Essential for keratin production, strengthening hair strands. Found in eggs, nuts, and whole grains.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Boosts collagen production for stronger hair. Found in citrus fruits, berries, and bell peppers.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Prevents hair thinning and supports follicle health. Found in sunlight, dairy, and fish.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Improves blood circulation to the scalp for better hair growth. Found in almonds, sunflower seeds, and avocados.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Prevents hair loss by improving oxygen supply to hair follicles. Found in leafy greens, lentils, and red meat.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Aids hair tissue repair and regulates oil production. Found in pumpkin seeds, chickpeas, and oysters.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Keeps hair moisturised and reduces breakage. Found in fish, walnuts, and flaxseeds.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Unsplash
For More Stories
like this check out: