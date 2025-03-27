Best Vitamins For Healthy Hair

Introduction

Strong, shiny hair needs the right nutrients. Here are the best vitamins to nourish your hair and prevent damage.

Vitamin A

Promotes scalp hydration and helps hair grow faster. Found in carrots, sweet potatoes, and spinach.

Biotin (Vitamin B7)

Essential for keratin production, strengthening hair strands. Found in eggs, nuts, and whole grains.

Vitamin C

Boosts collagen production for stronger hair. Found in citrus fruits, berries, and bell peppers.

Vitamin D

Prevents hair thinning and supports follicle health. Found in sunlight, dairy, and fish.

Vitamin E

Improves blood circulation to the scalp for better hair growth. Found in almonds, sunflower seeds, and avocados.

Iron

Prevents hair loss by improving oxygen supply to hair follicles. Found in leafy greens, lentils, and red meat.

Zinc

Aids hair tissue repair and regulates oil production. Found in pumpkin seeds, chickpeas, and oysters.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Keeps hair moisturised and reduces breakage. Found in fish, walnuts, and flaxseeds.

