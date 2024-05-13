Best Veggies & Fruits For Summer

Image Credit: Pexels
Consuming fruits and vegetables that are in season during the summer can offer numerous health benefits, including vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Incorporating these fruits and vegetables into your summer diet can help keep you hydrated.
Cucumbers are incredibly hydrating, consisting mainly of water. They are low in calories and provide essential nutrients like vitamin K, potassium, and antioxidants.
Watermelon is composed of about 90% water, making it an excellent hydrating fruit during hot summer days. It is also rich in vitamins A and C, which support immune function, skin health, and vision.
Tomatoes are rich in vitamins A and C, as well as potassium and folate. They also contain lycopene, a powerful antioxidant associated with reducing the risk of heart disease and certain cancers.
Leafy greens offer a wealth of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They also contain fibre, which promotes digestive health and helps regulate blood sugar levels.
Bell peppers come in various colours and are a versatile vegetable to include in summer meals. They also promote digestive health by helping boost metabolism and reducing inflammation.
Berries are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, making them a nutritious choice for summer. They are particularly rich in vitamin C, which supports immune function and collagen production.
Mangoes are a delicious tropical fruit that is in season during the summer. They are rich in vitamins A and C, as well as potassium and antioxidants like beta-carotene and quercetin.
