Best Veggies For Salads In Winter

Winter is the perfect time to level-up your salad game, the season brings a bounty of nutrient-dense, crunchy, and flavour-packed vegetables that stay fresh longer and deliver powerful antioxidants your immune system actually needs right now.
A crunchy, sweet winter classic loaded with beta-carotene to support vision and immunity.
Earthy, vibrant, and rich in nitrates that help improve blood flow and stamina.
Tender, iron-rich leaves that blend beautifully into raw salads with a light dressing.
Peppery, juicy, and great for digestion thanks to its natural enzymes.
Mildly sweet in winter, perfect for raw salads and rich in vitamin C.
Crisp, versatile, and low-carb with good amounts of vitamin K and C.
Sweet, protein-rich winter gems that add freshness and texture to salads.
