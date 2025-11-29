Best Veggies For Salads In Winter

Winter is the perfect time to level-up your salad game, the season brings a bounty of nutrient-dense, crunchy, and flavour-packed vegetables that stay fresh longer and deliver powerful antioxidants your immune system actually needs right now.

Carrots

A crunchy, sweet winter classic loaded with beta-carotene to support vision and immunity.

Beetroot

Earthy, vibrant, and rich in nitrates that help improve blood flow and stamina.

Spinach

Tender, iron-rich leaves that blend beautifully into raw salads with a light dressing.

Radish

Peppery, juicy, and great for digestion thanks to its natural enzymes.

Broccoli

Mildly sweet in winter, perfect for raw salads and rich in vitamin C.

Cauliflower

Crisp, versatile, and low-carb with good amounts of vitamin K and C.

Green peas

Sweet, protein-rich winter gems that add freshness and texture to salads.

