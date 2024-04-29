Best Veggies For Digestion In Summer

Image Credit: Pexels
Incorporating these vegetables into your summer diet can help support digestion, keep you hydrated, and provide essential nutrients to keep you feeling healthy and energised during the warmer months. They can also help you stay hydrated during summer.
Cucumber is a hydrating vegetable perfect for summer. It also contains fibre which aids in bowel movements, promoting regularity and preventing constipation.
Zucchini contains soluble fibre, which helps regulate digestion by absorbing water and forming a gel-like substance that slows down digestion, promotes satiety, and regulates blood sugar levels.
Bell peppers are rich in fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants, which support digestive health and reduce inflammation. They are also extremely versatile and can be added to salads, stir fries and curries.
Tomatoes are a good source of fibre and contain lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that helps reduce inflammation and protect against digestive disorders such as gastritis and peptic ulcers.
Leafy greens are packed with fibre, vitamins, and minerals, which promote healthy digestion and support overall gut health. They also reduce inflammation and protect against digestive disorders.
Carrots support healthy digestion and reduces the risk of digestive disorders. They also contain soluble fibre, which helps regulate bowel movements and prevent constipation.
