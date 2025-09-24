Best Veggies As The Weather Changes  

Image Credit: Unsplash
Consuming seasonal vegetables is one of the best ways to stay healthy during weather transitions. These veggies are naturally rich in nutrients that match seasonal needs, like hydrating foods in summer and immunity-boosting produce during monsoon or early winter. Eating seasonally also means fresher, less chemically preserved vegetables that support digestion and overall immunity.
Naturally cooling, rich in water and low in calories, lauki keeps digestion light as the weather shifts. It also helps manage acidity, bloating and supports hydration.
Known for its medicinal value, karela helps regulate blood sugar, strengthens immunity, and flushes out toxins, which is especially helpful during monsoon-season infections.
Loaded with iron, folate, and vitamin C, spinach supports energy levels, boosts haemoglobin, and provides antioxidants that shield the body during changing weather.
High in vitamin C, calcium and phytonutrients, drumsticks improve respiratory health and immunity, making them a good shield against common colds.
A powerhouse of beta-carotene, vitamin A, and fibre, pumpkin strengthens eye health, aids smooth digestion, and supports immunity during the transition from monsoon to autumn.
With soluble fibre and antioxidants, bhindi helps stabilise blood sugar, supports gut bacteria, and keeps digestion smooth when seasonal stomach upsets are common.
Packed with vitamin K, C, and phytonutrients, cabbage is good for gut lining, aids detox, and provides anti-inflammatory benefits to keep seasonal illnesses at bay.
