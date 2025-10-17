Best Teas For Better Sleep

Some herbal teas can help in sleep because they contain natural compounds that calm the nervous system, reduce stress hormones, and promote relaxation. These teas are soothing, light on the stomach, and can signal the body to wind down before bedtime.

Chamomile tea

Rich in apigenin, an antioxidant that binds to brain receptors and induces relaxation, making it one of the best natural sleep aids.

Lavender tea

The calming aroma and compounds in lavender reduce anxiety, slow heart rate, and promote deep, restful sleep.

Peppermint tea

While refreshing, it relaxes muscles, eases digestive discomfort, and indirectly supports peaceful sleep.

Lemon balm tea

Part of the mint family, it soothes the nervous system, reduces mild insomnia, and improves sleep quality.

Ashwagandha tea

An adaptogenic herb used in Ayurveda, it lowers stress hormones like cortisol, helping the body relax at night.

Passionflower tea

Boosts gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) in the brain, which reduces overthinking and supports deep relaxation.

Tulsi tea

Balances stress, improves mood, and supports natural sleep rhythms while being gentle on the stomach.

