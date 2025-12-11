Best Superfoods That Aid In Weight Loss

Image Credit: Pexels


Incorporating certain superfoods like leafy greens, fruits and seasonal vegetables into your diet can significantly aid in weight loss. Due to their high nutrient density and ability to keep you full for a long period of time.

Image Credit: Pexels

Sarson (Mustard Greens)

This seasonal leafy green has a rich, nutritious content that boosts overall immunity.

Image Credit: Pexels

Berries

Strawberries, blueberries, and blackberries are an abundant source of antioxidants and fibre that promote satiety.

Image Credit: Pexels

Avocado

Healthy monounsaturated fats in it reduce belly fat and help in shedding excess weight.

Image Credit: Pexels

Salmon

This fatty fish is packed with omega-3, 6, and 9 fatty acids that reduce inflammation and promote fat burning.

Image Credit: Pexels

Chia Seeds

Filled with fibre and protein, it helps control hunger and promotes fullness.

Image Credit: Pexels

Broccoli

A nutrient-dense vegetable, high in fibre and low in calories, which prevents weight gain.

Image Credit: Pexels

Palak

Contains thylakoids, reducing hunger and cravings.

Image Credit: Pexels

Eggs

High-quality protein and choline help reduce fat storage.

Image Credit: Pexels

Quinoa

High in protein and fibre content, making it a filling option for weight management.

Image Credit: Pexels

Matcha

Studies have suggested that regular matcha consumption can effectively reduce weight, although some people may be allergic.

Image Credit: Pexels

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com