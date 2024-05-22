Best Summer Foods For Breakfast

Image Credit: Pexels
Eating a healthy breakfast in summer is essential to boost our health for several reasons. Summer foods are typically rich in water content, antioxidants, and electrolytes, which can help prevent dehydration, combat oxidative stress from sun exposure, and keep energy levels steady.
Watermelon is high in water content, refreshing, and hydrating. It keeps you hydrated, provides vitamins A and C and supports skin health.
Greek yogurt with fresh berries is packed with protein, probiotics, and antioxidants. It supports digestion, provides lasting energy, and antioxidants help protect against sun damage.
Smoothie bowls offer a balanced mix of vitamins, minerals, and hydration, and can be easily tailored to meet individual nutritional needs.
Overnight oats with fruits are easy to prepare and can be made with hydrating fruits like mangoes and peaches. It provides fibre for digestive health, and fruits add vitamins and hydration.
Avocados are rich in healthy fats and can be paired with whole-grain bread. Healthy fats support skin health and satiety, while whole grains provide sustained energy.
Made with chia seeds soaked in milk or a milk alternative, often topped with fruits. It is high in omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and antioxidants, which support heart health and hydration.
Combine protein-rich cottage cheese with hydrating and vitamin-rich pineapple. It will provide protein for muscle maintenance and repair, while pineapple will offer hydration and vitamin C.
