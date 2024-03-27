Best Stress-Relieving Foods

Image Credit: Pexels
Stress can negatively affect your mental as well as physical health. Incorporating stress-relieving foods into your diet might help.
Here we've a list of foods that can help reduce stress levels and boost your health.
Dark chocolate contains flavonoids, that can improve mood by increasing serotonin levels in the brain. Consume dark chocolate in moderation to avoid excessive sugar intake.
Chamomile tea is known for its calming properties and can help reduce anxiety and promote better sleep. Brew a cup of chamomile tea to relax your mind.
Nuts such as almonds, walnuts, and pistachios are rich in healthy fats, protein, and fibre, which can help stabilise blood sugar levels and reduce stress.
Avocados are packed with monounsaturated fats and potassium, which can help reduce stress. Add slices of avocado to salads, sandwiches, or smoothies.
Blueberries are rich in antioxidants, particularly vitamin C, which can help combat stress by reducing inflammation and oxidative stress in the body.
Fatty fish like salmon are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which have been shown to reduce cortisol levels and decrease anxiety.
