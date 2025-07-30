Best Spices For Your Gut

Image Credits: Pexels
Want to boost gut health? Dr. Saurabh Sethi shares a list of the best spices that can help keep your gut in good shape.
Haldi contains curcumin and anti-inflammatory properties that may help reduce gut inflammation and support the balance of gut bacteria.
Known for its ability to relieve nausea and other digestive issues, ginger can help stimulate saliva, bile, and gastric enzyme production, aiding better digestion.
Fennel or sauf is used to relieve bloating and gas. Fennel seeds also have antimicrobial properties that can aid gut health.
Cumin may help improve digestion and increase the activity of digestive enzymes. It's also known for its potential to alleviate gas and bloating.
Ajwain is traditionally used to treat indigestion and bloating. It contains thymol, which can help increase gastric juices and improve digestion.
This spice may help ease digestive issues such as gas and bloating. It can also stimulate appetite and enhance digestion.
Black pepper contains properties that may help improve digestion and boost gut health.
Cinnamon can help balance blood sugar levels effectively. It may also support gut health by reducing harmful bacteria.
This aromatic spice can help relieve digestive issues. It also promotes a healthy gut environment.
Fenugreek seeds are high in soluble fibre, which can aid in digestion and promote regular bowel movements.
