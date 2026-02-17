Best Sources Of Probiotic Foods

Image Credit: Unsplash


Probiotics help to maintain good gut bacteria and also keep your gut healthy. There are several foods which are good sources of probiotics, here, take a look at some of them. 

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

This tops the list of probiotic sources due to its fermentation with live bacteria like Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium. Choose plain, unsweetened varieties. 

Yoghurt

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

It is a fermented milk drink that offers a diverse mix of bacteria and yeasts beyond what's present in yoghurt. It supports digestion, bone health, and reduces inflammation.

Kefir

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

This provides probiotics from lactic acid bacteria in fermented cabbage, plus fibre, vitamins C and K. 

Sauerkraut

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

This is a spicy Korean fermented cabbage dish that delivers robust probiotics alongside antioxidants and vitamins. 

Kimchi

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

It is a fizzy, fermented tea rich in probiotics from yeast and bacteria cultures. Moderate intake supports digestion, though low-sugar varieties are best.

Kombucha

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

It is a Japanese fermented soybean paste that contains probiotics. It promotes gut balance and provides protein. 

Miso

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

This is fermented soybeans, which offers probiotics with complete protein and fibre. It can be stir-fried or grilled.

Tempeh

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com