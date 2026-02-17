Best Sources Of Probiotic Foods

Image Credit: Unsplash
Probiotics help to maintain good gut bacteria and also keep your gut healthy. There are several foods which are good sources of probiotics, here, take a look at some of them.
This tops the list of probiotic sources due to its fermentation with live bacteria like Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium. Choose plain, unsweetened varieties.
It is a fermented milk drink that offers a diverse mix of bacteria and yeasts beyond what's present in yoghurt. It supports digestion, bone health, and reduces inflammation.
This provides probiotics from lactic acid bacteria in fermented cabbage, plus fibre, vitamins C and K.
This is a spicy Korean fermented cabbage dish that delivers robust probiotics alongside antioxidants and vitamins.
It is a fizzy, fermented tea rich in probiotics from yeast and bacteria cultures. Moderate intake supports digestion, though low-sugar varieties are best.
It is a Japanese fermented soybean paste that contains probiotics. It promotes gut balance and provides protein.
This is fermented soybeans, which offers probiotics with complete protein and fibre. It can be stir-fried or grilled.
