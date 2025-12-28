Best Sources Of Heart-Healthy Fats

Healthy fats benefit the heart in several ways. They help to lower bad cholesterol, improve good cholesterol, reduce triglycerides and lower blood pressure, preventing heart attack and stroke. Here are some of the best sources of heart-healthy fats. 

They are rich in monounsaturated fats that support healthy cholesterol levels and provide potassium for heart function.

Avocados

Contains monounsaturated fats and antioxidants that protect the arteries and reduce inflammation.

Olive Oil

Fatty Fish

Options like salmon and mackerel are great sources of omega-3. They help lower triglycerides and prevent plaque buildup in arteries.

Nuts

Options like almonds and walnuts give you polyunsaturated fats and fibre. It helps to improve blood lipids and stabilise heart rhythms.

Seeds

Options like flaxseeds and chia seeds are packed with omega-3s (ALA). It helps to lower blood pressure levels and support cardiovascular health.

Peanut Butter

The one with no added sugar provides monounsaturated fats. It helps to boost good HDL cholesterol.

Olives

These give you monounsaturated fats and vitamin E. It helps in reducing LDL oxidation and inflammation.

