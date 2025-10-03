Best Snacks To Keep At Work

Image Credit: Unsplash
Snacking in moderation can actually be good for you as it helps maintain energy levels, prevents overeating during main meals and keeps focus sharp at work. The trick is choosing nutrient-rich options over fried or sugary picks. Keeping healthy snacks at your desk ensures you don't reach for junk when hunger strikes.
Rich in protein, fibre, and healthy fats, they keep you full longer. A small handful can curb cravings without adding excess calories.
Roasted chana is a crunchy, high-protein Indian snack that is also rich in fibre. It helps maintain energy and prevents sugar crashes.
Packed with protein and probiotics, it supports gut health. Choose plain versions to avoid hidden sugars. Can't be stored for long, use a fridge if possible.
Light, crunchy, and low in calories, makhana is perfect for guilt-free snacking. They're also high in antioxidants and magnesium.
A small piece of dark chocolate (70% or more) can satisfy sweet cravings. It's rich in antioxidants and may boost mood and focus.
Go for homemade or low-sugar versions. They provide quick energy and are easy to store in your bag or drawer.
Carrot, cucumber, or bell pepper sticks paired with hummus. A fibre-and-protein combo that keeps you energised longer.
