Best Smoothie Options To Start Your Day

Starting your day with the right food is extremely important as it sets the tone for the day ahead. Smoothies are a good option for breakfast. Here are some of the best smoothie options that you can start your day with.
Blend mixed berries, banana, spinach, Greek yoghurt, and almond milk. It is rich in antioxidants that benefits the heart and is a good source of energy that comes from the natural sugars and protein.
Combine kale, green apple, cucumber, lemon juice, and coconut water. It boosts immunity with vitamins A, C, and K while also helping in detoxification.
Mix mango, pineapple, banana, coconut milk, and turmeric. It provides you with vitamin C for your immune system and anti-inflammatory benefits.
Blend spinach, avocado, banana, kefir or collagen, and almond milk. It gives you healthy fats and protein, which keeps you full and improves skin health.
Combine strawberries, banana, ground almonds, and calcium-rich dairy or yoghurt. It gives fibre, calcium, and folate, which benefits your bones and improves satiety.
Blend beets, mixed berries, Greek yoghurt, and almond milk. It supports blood flow and lowers blood pressure due to nitrates and antioxidants present in it.
Mix banana, peanut or almond butter, oats, protein powder, and milk. It gives you lasting energy and protein, which is ideal for busy mornings.
