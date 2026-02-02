Best Seeds To Eat For Hair Growth

Image Credit: Unsplash


Seeds have certain compounds in them which helps in hair growth by nourishing follicles, reducing inflammation and boosting scalp health. Here are some of those seeds. 

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and lignans, they strengthen hair shafts, reduce breakage, and improve scalp hydration for better growth.

Flaxseeds

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

High in zinc, iron, and magnesium, they block DHT to prevent hair loss while improving follicle strength and circulation.

Pumpkin seeds

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Packed with proteins, nicotinic acid, and lecithin, they rebuild follicles, treat dandruff, and stimulate regrowth from roots.

Fenugreek seeds

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Loaded with omega-3s, protein, and fibre, these seeds hydrate the scalp, reduce thinning, and enhance hair shine and resilience.

Chia seeds

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Provide vitamin E and selenium to boost scalp blood flow, prevent dandruff, and protect follicles for healthier growth.

Sunflower seeds

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

These offer iron, calcium, zinc, and B vitamins which fortify roots, increase thickness, and nourish the scalp.

Sesame seeds (black)

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Contain thymoquinone antioxidants to protect follicles from damage, reduce inflammation, and promote thicker hair.

Nigella (kalonji) seeds

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Image Credit: Pexels

