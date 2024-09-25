Best Plant-Based Foods For Fasting (Vrat)

Introduction

Fasting during religious occasions or for health reasons doesn't mean compromising on nutrition. These plant-based foods are ideal for fasting (vrat) and provide essential nutrients to keep you energised throughout the day.

Sabudana/Tapioca Pearls

Sabudana is light, easy to digest, and provides a great source of carbohydrates to keep you fuelled during fasting.

Buckwheat (Kuttu)

Buckwheat flour is gluten-free and rich in protein and fibre, making it a perfect ingredient for fasting meals.

Fox Nuts (Makhana)

Makhana is a healthy, low-calorie snack packed with protein, antioxidants, and minerals, ideal for fasting.

Sweet Potatoes

Rich in vitamins and fibre, sweet potatoes are an excellent source of energy and help keep you full for longer periods.

Coconut Water

Coconut water hydrates and replenishes electrolytes during fasting, helping to prevent dehydration and fatigue.

Fruits

Fruits like bananas, apples, and pomegranates are rich in vitamins, minerals, and natural sugars, providing instant energy.

Amaranth (Rajgira)

Amaranth is a powerhouse of protein and iron, and is perfect for making nutritious fasting dishes like porridge or rotis.

