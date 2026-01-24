Best Nuts That Can Lower Cholesterol

The healthy fats, fibre and antioxidants in nuts can help lower cholesterol, particularly LDL ("bad") cholesterol. Here are some of the best nuts that can lower cholesterol levels. 

Rich in monounsaturated fats, fibre, and plant sterols, almonds block cholesterol absorption in the gut and reduce LDL levels. 

Almonds

Packed with omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants, walnuts lower LDL cholesterol and triglycerides while reducing inflammation for better heart health.

Walnuts

High in phytosterols and fibre, pistachios work to block cholesterol uptake. They help to reduce total and LDL cholesterol.

Pistachios

Loaded with polyphenols and heart-healthy fats, pecans prevent cholesterol oxidation and support overall lipid improvement.

Pecans

Containing omega-3s, fibre, and phenolic compounds, hazelnuts lower inflammation, LDL cholesterol, and blood pressure.

Hazelnuts

High in selenium and monounsaturated fats with zero cholesterol per serving, they reduce total and LDL levels while providing cardioprotective benefits. 

Brazil Nuts

Lower in fat but rich in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats and magnesium, cashews help improve cholesterol profiles when part of a balanced diet.

Cashews

