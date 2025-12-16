Image Credit: Unsplash
Winter is the perfect time to add nuts and seeds to your daily diet, as they provide warmth, sustained energy, healthy fats, and immunity-boosting nutrients that help the body cope better with cold weather.
Rich in vitamin E and healthy fats, almonds help keep skin nourished and immunity strong during dry winter months.
Packed with omega-3 fatty acids, walnuts support heart health and help reduce winter-related inflammation.
High in antioxidants and protein, pistachios support gut health and help manage winter weight gain.
Rich in omega-3s and fibre, flaxseeds help improve digestion and joint comfort during cold months.
These tiny seeds offer fibre, calcium, and plant-based protein, helping keep you full and energised in winter.
High in zinc and iron, pumpkin seeds support immunity and help fight winter fatigue.
A winter staple in India, sesame seeds provide warmth, strengthen bones, and support overall metabolism.
