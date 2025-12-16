Best Nuts And Seeds
To Have In Winter

Image Credit: Unsplash


Winter is the perfect time to add nuts and seeds to your daily diet, as they provide warmth, sustained energy, healthy fats, and immunity-boosting nutrients that help the body cope better with cold weather.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Almonds

Rich in vitamin E and healthy fats, almonds help keep skin nourished and immunity strong during dry winter months.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Walnuts

Packed with omega-3 fatty acids, walnuts support heart health and help reduce winter-related inflammation.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Pistachios

High in antioxidants and protein, pistachios support gut health and help manage winter weight gain.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Flaxseeds

Rich in omega-3s and fibre, flaxseeds help improve digestion and joint comfort during cold months.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Chia seeds

These tiny seeds offer fibre, calcium, and plant-based protein, helping keep you full and energised in winter.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Pumpkin seeds

High in zinc and iron, pumpkin seeds support immunity and help fight winter fatigue.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Sesame seeds 

A winter staple in India, sesame seeds provide warmth, strengthen bones, and support overall metabolism.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com