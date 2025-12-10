Best Low-Calorie
Foods For Winter

Winter cravings can get the better of all of us, but not every comforting food has to be heavy or calorie-dense. With the right choices, you can stay warm, feel full for longer, and still keep your calorie count in check. 

Carrots 

High in fibre and vitamin A, carrots keep you full while adding almost no extra calories to soups and salads.

Spinach

A winter favourite that's rich in iron and antioxidants but extremely low in calories, perfect for sabzis and smoothies.

Mushrooms 

Low in calories yet rich in umami flavour, making them ideal for hearty but light winter stir-fries and soups.

Radish

Hydrating, high-fibre and digestion-friendly, radish keeps calories low while boosting gut health.

Mosambi 

A refreshing winter fruit that's low in calories and high in vitamin C to support immunity.

Green peas 

Slightly higher in calories but still light, peas offer plant protein and fibre to keep cravings under control.

Bottle gourd

Gentle on digestion and extremely low in calories, lauki is perfect for winter stews, soups and dals.

