Best Home Remedies For Cough

Introduction

Persistent coughs can be irritating and disruptive to daily life. Instead of reaching for over-the-counter medications, try these natural remedies to soothe your throat and alleviate coughing. From honey to ginger tea, these home treatments offer effective relief using ingredients you likely have in your kitchen.

Honey

Soothes the throat and reduces cough frequency.

Ginger Tea

Relieves inflammation and relaxes airway muscles.

Steam Inhalation

Moisturises airways and eases breathing.

Saltwater Gargle

Reduces throat irritation and clears mucus.

Turmeric Milk

Combines anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties.

Peppermint

Acts as a natural decongestant with menthol.

Liquorice Root

Pineapple Juice

Bromelain enzyme helps clear mucus and reduce cough.

