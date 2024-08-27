Best Home Remedies For Cough

Image Credit: Unsplash
Persistent coughs can be irritating and disruptive to daily life. Instead of reaching for over-the-counter medications, try these natural remedies to soothe your throat and alleviate coughing. From honey to ginger tea, these home treatments offer effective relief using ingredients you likely have in your kitchen.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Soothes the throat and reduces cough frequency.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Relieves inflammation and relaxes airway muscles.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Moisturises airways and eases breathing.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Reduces throat irritation and clears mucus.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Combines anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties.
Image Credit:Unsplash
Acts as a natural decongestant with menthol.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Drink at least 8 glasses of water daily to maintain optimal bodily functions and energy levels.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Bromelain enzyme helps clear mucus and reduce cough.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit Unsplash
For more stories
like this check out: