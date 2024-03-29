Best Heart-Healthy Snacks To Eat

Healthy snacking

Healthy snacking involves choosing nutritious, whole foods that provide essential nutrients while keeping portion sizes in check.

Heart health & snacks

Heart-healthy snacking provides nutrients that support the cardiovascular system. Additionally, it can help stabilise blood sugar levels and manage weight, which are important factors in maintaining heart health.

If you are looking for some heart-healthy snacks that will keep you satisfied between meals, here's a list.

Dark chocolate

Antioxidants like flavonoids, which are abundant in dark chocolate, have been shown to improve heart health.

Walnuts

Walnuts are loaded with fibre and micronutrients such as manganese, copper, and magnesium. According to research, eating a couple of servings of walnuts each day can help lower your risk of heart disease.

Berries

Nutrient-dense raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, and strawberries are essential for heart health. Antioxidants like anthocyanins, which berries are especially high in, guard against oxidative stress and inflammation.

Flax and chia seeds

These seeds are a good source of omega-3 fatty acids from plants, which can promote healthy cholesterol levels. Omega-3s also reduce the risk of developing heart conditions.

Peanut butter & apple

This is a simple, delicious snack to prepare. A mixture of fatty acids found in peanuts may be good for cardiovascular health.

