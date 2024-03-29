Best Heart-Healthy Snacks To Eat

Image Credit: Pexels
Healthy snacking involves choosing nutritious, whole foods that provide essential nutrients while keeping portion sizes in check.
Image Credit: Pexels
Heart-healthy snacking provides nutrients that support the cardiovascular system. Additionally, it can help stabilise blood sugar levels and manage weight, which are important factors in maintaining heart health.
Image Credit: Pexels
If you are looking for some heart-healthy snacks that will keep you satisfied between meals, here's a list.
Image Credit: Pexels
Antioxidants like flavonoids, which are abundant in dark chocolate, have been shown to improve heart health.
Image Credit: Pexels
Walnuts are loaded with fibre and micronutrients such as manganese, copper, and magnesium. According to research, eating a couple of servings of walnuts each day can help lower your risk of heart disease.
Image Credit: Pexels
Nutrient-dense raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, and strawberries are essential for heart health. Antioxidants like anthocyanins, which berries are especially high in, guard against oxidative stress and inflammation.
Image Credit: Pexels
These seeds are a good source of omega-3 fatty acids from plants, which can promote healthy cholesterol levels. Omega-3s also reduce the risk of developing heart conditions.
Image Credit: Unsplash
This is a simple, delicious snack to prepare. A mixture of fatty acids found in peanuts may be good for cardiovascular health.
Image Credit: Pexels
Image Credit: Pexels
For more stories
like this check out: