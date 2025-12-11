Best Hacks To Reduce Chronic Constipation

Chronic constipation is more common than most people admit, especially during winter when we eat heavier meals, drink less water, and move around less. Over time, slow bowel movements can trigger bloating, discomfort, acidity, and even mood swings. 

Increase fibre gradually 

Add whole grains, fruits and vegetables slowly to avoid bloating while improving stool bulk.

Drink enough water 

Staying hydrated softens stools and helps them move more easily through the intestines.

Eat probiotic-rich foods 

Curd, buttermilk, and fermented foods support good gut bacteria that improve bowel regularity.

Start your day with warm water 

A glass of warm water in the morning stimulates bowel movement and eases dryness in stools.

Add healthy fats 

Small amounts of nuts, seeds, and cold-pressed oils lubricate the intestines and support smoother passage.

Limit processed and low-fibre foods 

Packaged snacks, refined flour and sugary items slow digestion and worsen constipation.

Don't ignore the urge 

Responding promptly to natural urges prevents stool from hardening and getting more difficult to pass.

