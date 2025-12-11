Best Hacks To Reduce Chronic Constipation

Image Credit: Unsplash
Chronic constipation is more common than most people admit, especially during winter when we eat heavier meals, drink less water, and move around less. Over time, slow bowel movements can trigger bloating, discomfort, acidity, and even mood swings.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Add whole grains, fruits and vegetables slowly to avoid bloating while improving stool bulk.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Staying hydrated softens stools and helps them move more easily through the intestines.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Curd, buttermilk, and fermented foods support good gut bacteria that improve bowel regularity.
Image Credit: Unsplash
A glass of warm water in the morning stimulates bowel movement and eases dryness in stools.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Small amounts of nuts, seeds, and cold-pressed oils lubricate the intestines and support smoother passage.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Packaged snacks, refined flour and sugary items slow digestion and worsen constipation.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Responding promptly to natural urges prevents stool from hardening and getting more difficult to pass.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: