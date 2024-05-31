Best Fruits & Veggies For Breakfast

Image Credit: Pexels
Eating certain foods for breakfast can significantly boost our health by providing essential nutrients. Consuming fresh, seasonal fruits and vegetables can enhance our immune system, improve digestion, and increase our intake of vitamins and antioxidants.
Citrus fruits are high in vitamin C and flavonoids which boost the immune system. They also have a hydrating effect and their tangy flavour can be very refreshing in the summer heat.
Watermelon is extremely hydrating due to its high water content and is packed with vitamins A and C, which are good for skin health and immune support.
Tomatoes are rich in vitamins C and K and lycopene, an antioxidant that may reduce the risk of certain diseases and promote heart health.
Leafy greens such as spinach and kale are packed with iron, calcium, and vitamins A and C, leafy greens support bone health, boost immunity, and improve overall energy levels.
Avocados provide healthy monounsaturated fats, fibre, and potassium, which are beneficial for heart health and keeping you full longer.
Berries are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and fibre, which help fight inflammation, improve digestion, and support overall health. Incorporate strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries into your breakfast.
Peaches are high in vitamins A and C, dietary fibre, and antioxidants, peaches support skin health and digestion. Add them to your fruit bowl or consume them topped with yogurt.
