Best Fruits That Help With Bloating

Bloating is a major problem during winter. You can consume certain food and vegetables that can provide relief. Here are some of the best fruits that can help with bloating.
Ripe bananas provide soluble fibre and potassium that helps in digestion and prevents water retention. Their easy digestibility makes them ideal for quick relief.
Strawberries, blueberries, and blackberries offer antioxidants and low-FODMAP fibre that reduces gut inflammation and gas buildup.
Papaya contains papain enzyme, which breaks down proteins and eases digestion to reduce bloating. Its high water content further helps in gut motility.
Bromelain in pineapple supports protein digestion and reduces inflammation in the gut. Fresh chunks are the best for fast anti-bloating effects.
Kiwi's actinidin enzyme helps to speed stomach emptying while its fibre and potassium combats constipation-related bloating.
This melon gives you enzymes and high water content that helps to flush excess fluids and ease intestinal discomfort.
Oranges give vitamin C and hydration that improves digestion without excess gas. Opt for whole fruits over juice to get the benefits of fibre.
