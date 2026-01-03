Best Fruits That Help With Bloating

Image Credit: Unsplash


Bloating is a major problem during winter. You can consume certain food and vegetables that can provide relief. Here are some of the best fruits that can help with bloating. 

Image Credit: Unsplash

Ripe bananas provide soluble fibre and potassium that helps in digestion and prevents water retention. Their easy digestibility makes them ideal for quick relief.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Bananas

Strawberries, blueberries, and blackberries offer antioxidants and low-FODMAP fibre that reduces gut inflammation and gas buildup.

Berries

Image Credit: Unsplash

Papaya

Papaya contains papain enzyme, which breaks down proteins and eases digestion to reduce bloating. Its high water content further helps in gut motility.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Pineapple

Bromelain in pineapple supports protein digestion and reduces inflammation in the gut. Fresh chunks are the best for fast anti-bloating effects.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Kiwi

Kiwi's actinidin enzyme helps to speed stomach emptying while its fibre and potassium combats constipation-related bloating. 

Image Credit: Unsplash

Cantaloupe

This melon gives you enzymes and high water content that helps to flush excess fluids and ease intestinal discomfort. 

Image Credit: Unsplash

Oranges

Oranges give vitamin C and hydration that improves digestion without excess gas. Opt for whole fruits over juice to get the benefits of fibre.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

