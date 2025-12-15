Best Fruits For People With Diabetes

Image Credit: Unsplash
People with diabetes have to be careful about what they consume because it might cause sudden sugar spikes. But there are certain fruits that can be beneficial for people with diabetes. Here, take a look at those fruits.
Berries like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries top the list. They have a low glycemic index (GI around 25-53) and are high in fibre, which slows sugar absorption and helps stabilise blood glucose levels.
Apples have a low GI of 39 and are rich in soluble fibre like pectin, which helps in digestion and reduces post-meal blood sugar spikes when eaten with skin.
With a very low GI of 20-22, cherries contain anthocyanins that improve insulin sensitivity and reduce inflammation, making them ideal when consumed in moderation.
Pears have a GI of 30 and high fibre (about 5g per medium fruit), which promotes satiety and steady blood sugar control.
Oranges and grapefruits (GI around 35-45) give vitamin C and fibre. It helps in glycemic control and reduces inflammation without sharp sugar spikes.
Peaches have a low GI of 28 and antioxidants plus fiber. This makes them a satisfying choice that impacts blood sugar minimally.
Late-ripening plums have a GI of 24, are high in fibre that is beneficial for digestion, and low in calories. It can help curb cravings while managing diabetes.
