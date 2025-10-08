Best Foods To Reduce Inflammation

Image Credits: Pexels
Chronic inflammation can be harmful as it can lead to various health issues over time. Here are some anti-inflammatory foods you must know.
Image Credits: Pexels
Spinach contains antioxidants and beneficial plant compounds, such as carotenoids and phenolic, which can help reduce inflammation.
Image Credits: Pexels
Coffee is rich in antioxidants, such as chlorogenic acid and caffeine, which can combat oxidative stress.
Image Credits: Pexels
Turmeric contains curcumin, a powerful anti-inflammatory compound that helps reduce joint pain and stiffness.
Image Credits: Pexels
Berries are rich in antioxidants, especially anthocyanins, which help reduce inflammation by neutralising free radicals
Image Credits: Pexels
Nuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which have been shown to reduce inflammation in the body.
Image Credits: Pexels
Green tea is rich in polyphenols, particularly epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), which helps reduce inflammation
Image Credits: Pexels
While these foods can help reduce inflammation, seek medical assistance to rule out underlying conditions, if you are experiencing persistent or severe inflammation.
Image Credits: Pexels
Image Credits: Pexels
For more stories
like this check out: