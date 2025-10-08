Best Foods To Reduce Inflammation


Chronic inflammation can be harmful as it can lead to various health issues over time. Here are some anti-inflammatory foods you must know.

Spinach

Spinach contains antioxidants and beneficial plant compounds, such as carotenoids and phenolic, which can help reduce inflammation.

Coffee

Coffee is rich in antioxidants, such as chlorogenic acid and caffeine, which can combat oxidative stress.

Turmeric

Turmeric contains curcumin, a powerful anti-inflammatory compound that helps reduce joint pain and stiffness.

Berries

Berries are rich in antioxidants, especially anthocyanins, which help reduce inflammation by neutralising free radicals

Nuts

Nuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which have been shown to reduce inflammation in the body.

Green tea

Green tea is rich in polyphenols, particularly epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), which helps reduce inflammation

While these foods can help reduce inflammation, seek medical assistance to rule out underlying conditions, if you are experiencing persistent or severe inflammation.

