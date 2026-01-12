Best Foods To Increase Bone Density

There are several foods rich in calcium, vitamin D, vitamin K, vitamin C, magnesium and potassium, that help to improve your bone density. Here, take a look at some of these foods. 

Options like kale, spinach, and collard greens give you calcium for bone mineralisation and vitamin K to activate proteins that bind calcium to bones.

Leafy Greens

Options like salmon, sardines, and mackerel provide vitamin D, that is essential for calcium absorption, plus omega-3s that reduce inflammation around bones.

Fatty Fish

These options include low-fat milk, yoghurt, and cheese which offer high calcium content along with protein and phosphorus to strengthen bone structure.

Dairy Products

Options like almonds, chia seeds, and sesame seeds, pack magnesium and healthy fats that support bone formation and density.

Nuts and Seeds

They give you plant-based calcium and isoflavones that mimic oestrogen to slow bone loss, especially beneficial post-menopause.

Tofu and Soy Products

They stand out for their potassium, vitamin K, and antioxidants. Studies show that regular intake improves bone density and cuts fracture risk.

Prunes

These give you magnesium, zinc, and plant protein which are important for bone tissue building and maintenance.

Beans and Lentil

