Best Foods To Improve Haemoglobin Levels

Haemoglobin is an important component of your blood. When you have low haemoglobin, your blood can't carry enough oxygen. This leads to weakness, pale skin, shortness of breath and other problems. Here are some of the best foods to improve your haemoglobin levels.
This leafy green is packed with non-heme iron, folate, and vitamin C, which improves iron absorption and helps in the production of red blood cells. Consume it steamed or in salads.
Rich in iron, copper, and vitamins like B1, B2, B6, B12, and C, beetroots promote red blood cell regeneration. Juice them or eat raw in salads to increase haemoglobin quickly.
This is a top vegetarian source of iron, protein, and folate. It helps in haemoglobin synthesis effectively. Add to soups, stews, or dals.
Loaded with iron and vitamin C, this fruit improves iron absorption and boosts haemoglobin levels. Drink juice or eat fresh seeds daily in moderation.
High in iron and magnesium, these seeds support blood health and energy levels. Sprinkle on salads or snack on a handful of roasted seeds.
Dried fruits have concentrated iron and vitamin C. They provide quick energy and raise haemoglobin levels. Eat a handful in the morning or soak overnight for better digestion.
It has heme iron which is easily absorbed by the body, directly supporting haemoglobin production. Opt for lean cuts like liver or beef.
