Best Foods To Get Relief From Acid Reflux

Acid reflux happens when stomach acid flows back up into the oesophagus. It can cause symptoms like heartburn. There are certain foods which can provide relief from acid reflux. Here, take a look at some of those food options.
Bananas act as natural antacids with low acidity and a coating effect that protects the stomach lining. They offer quick relief without triggering more reflux.
Ginger reduces inflammation and improves digestion, easing nausea and heartburn symptoms effectively. Consume it as tea or grated in meals for best results.
It absorbs excess stomach acid and provides fibre for the digestive tract. Its bland nature makes it gentle on the oesophagus during flare-ups.
Brown rice is a high-fibre whole grain which slows digestion to prevent acid backflow and keeps you full for longer. Opt for boiled over fried preparations.
Options like watermelon and cantaloupe help to hydrate and moderate acid levels due to their low pH levels. They also provide relief without irritation.
Options like skinless chicken or fish digest easily without excess fat that relaxes the oesophageal sphincter. Grill or bake them for better reflux control.
Options such as carrots, potatoes, and sweet potatoes are alkaline and fibre-rich. It absorbs acids and supports steady digestion. Boil or steam to retain benefits.
