Best Foods To Boost Collagen

Consuming certain foods helps your body produce natural collagen by providing amino acids like glycine and proline, along with vitamins such as C and minerals like zinc.
Bone broth delivers direct collagen from animal connective tissues, which is rich in glycine and proline for synthesis. Regular intake improves joint flexibility and skin hydration.
Egg whites supply proline and glycine, essential amino acids that your body uses to build collagen proteins. They offer a lean and complete protein source without excess fat.
Citrus fruits like oranges and lemons provide abundant vitamin C, which activates collagen-forming enzymes.
Berries have antioxidants like anthocyanins that protect existing collagen from degradation, while vitamin C helps in new production.
Leafy greens such as spinach and kale offer vitamin C, chlorophyll, and amino acid, which are precursors for collagen synthesis.
Red and yellow bell peppers are powerhouses for vitamin C, surpassing many fruits. They also have antioxidants for collagen stability.
Salmon and tuna give you omega-3s that shield collagen from breakdown, along with marine collagen from skin and scales. Their anti-inflammatory effects benefit joints and skin.
