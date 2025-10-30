Best Foods To Add To Salads

Adding the right foods to your salads can turn them from a light side dish into a complete, nutrient-packed meal. Ingredients rich in protein, healthy fats, fibre, and antioxidants can help balance blood sugar, support heart health, and keep you full for longer. 

Avocado

Rich in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, avocados add creaminess without unhealthy oils. They also help your body absorb fat-soluble vitamins like A, D, E, and K.

Chickpeas

Packed with plant-based protein and fibre, chickpeas make salads more filling. They also help manage blood sugar and improve gut health.

Chia seeds 

These tiny powerhouses are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and fibre. Sprinkle a spoonful for better digestion and heart health.

Boiled eggs

A complete protein source, eggs provide essential amino acids, vitamin D, and B12. They make any salad more satisfying and muscle-friendly.

Leafy greens 

Dark leafy greens are rich in iron, folate, and vitamin K. Mixing varieties boosts antioxidants and keeps your immunity strong.

Walnuts 

A crunchy addition full of healthy fats, magnesium, and vitamin E. They support brain health and keep inflammation in check.

Tomatoes

Juicy and bright, tomatoes add vitamin C, potassium, and lycopene (a strong antioxidant). They also improve heart and skin health.

