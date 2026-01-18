Best Foods That Help To Improve Eyesight

Image Credit: Unsplash


Certain foods can support eye health by providing essential vitamins and antioxidants that protect the retina, reduce inflammation, and combat age-related decline.

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Spinach, kale, and collard greens are packed with lutein and zeaxanthin, antioxidants that shield the retina from damage. Regular intake may lower risks of macular degeneration and cataracts.

Leafy Greens

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Carrot is rich in beta-carotene, which the body converts to vitamin A for improved eye health. They help prevent night blindness and improve eyesight.

Carrots

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Salmon, mackerel, and sardines give omega-3 fatty acids that reduce dry eye symptoms and inflammation while protecting retinal blood vessels.

Fatty Fish

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

These have lutein, zeaxanthin, vitamins C and E, along with zinc, which protects eye cells from oxidative stress. They promote retinal health and reduce cataract progression.

Eggs

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Oranges, lemons, and grapefruits provide vitamin C which is an antioxidant that fights free radicals and age-related eye damage. 

Citrus Fruits

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Walnuts, almonds, chia, and flaxseeds give you vitamin E and omega-3s which provide protection against cataracts and macular degeneration.

Nuts and Seeds

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

High in beta-carotene and vitamin E, they improve eye tissue health and protect against oxidative damage. 

Sweet Potatoes

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com