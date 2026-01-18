Best Foods That Help To Improve Eyesight

Image Credit: Unsplash
Certain foods can support eye health by providing essential vitamins and antioxidants that protect the retina, reduce inflammation, and combat age-related decline.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Spinach, kale, and collard greens are packed with lutein and zeaxanthin, antioxidants that shield the retina from damage. Regular intake may lower risks of macular degeneration and cataracts.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Carrot is rich in beta-carotene, which the body converts to vitamin A for improved eye health. They help prevent night blindness and improve eyesight.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Salmon, mackerel, and sardines give omega-3 fatty acids that reduce dry eye symptoms and inflammation while protecting retinal blood vessels.
Image Credit: Unsplash
These have lutein, zeaxanthin, vitamins C and E, along with zinc, which protects eye cells from oxidative stress. They promote retinal health and reduce cataract progression.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Oranges, lemons, and grapefruits provide vitamin C which is an antioxidant that fights free radicals and age-related eye damage.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Walnuts, almonds, chia, and flaxseeds give you vitamin E and omega-3s which provide protection against cataracts and macular degeneration.
Image Credit: Unsplash
High in beta-carotene and vitamin E, they improve eye tissue health and protect against oxidative damage.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: