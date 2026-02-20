Best Foods That Fight Acne

Image Credit: Unsplash


Acne is a problem that is faced by a lot of people. Certain foods rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and anti-inflammatory compounds can help combat it. Here are some of them. 

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Packed with vitamins A, C, and K plus antioxidants, it reduces inflammation and oxidative stress while helping in collagen production.

Kale

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Provides vitamin E, zinc, selenium, and omega-3s that fight oxidative stress, regulate oil production, and strengthens the skin barrier.

Nuts

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

High in beta-carotene (vitamin A) and fibre, they normalize skin cell turnover to prevent clogged pores and minimise breakouts.

Carrots

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Offers zinc, fibre, and antioxidants that support gut health, reduce toxins, and lower acne-related inflammation.

Quinoa

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Contain vitamins E and C along with healthy monounsaturated fats which hydrates skin, prevents inflammation, and maintains its protective barrier.

Avocado

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, it reduces systemic inflammation and balances sebum production for clearer skin.

Salmon

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Rich in vitamin C, K, and folate, it helps in skin healing, controls blood sugar due to fibre, and combats oxidative stress.

Cauliflower

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

