Best Foods That Fight Acne

Acne is a problem that is faced by a lot of people. Certain foods rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and anti-inflammatory compounds can help combat it. Here are some of them.
Packed with vitamins A, C, and K plus antioxidants, it reduces inflammation and oxidative stress while helping in collagen production.
Provides vitamin E, zinc, selenium, and omega-3s that fight oxidative stress, regulate oil production, and strengthens the skin barrier.
High in beta-carotene (vitamin A) and fibre, they normalize skin cell turnover to prevent clogged pores and minimise breakouts.
Offers zinc, fibre, and antioxidants that support gut health, reduce toxins, and lower acne-related inflammation.
Contain vitamins E and C along with healthy monounsaturated fats which hydrates skin, prevents inflammation, and maintains its protective barrier.
Loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, it reduces systemic inflammation and balances sebum production for clearer skin.
Rich in vitamin C, K, and folate, it helps in skin healing, controls blood sugar due to fibre, and combats oxidative stress.
