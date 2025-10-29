Best Foods For Your Lungs

Image Credit: Pexels
Maintaining lung health is crucial for overall well-being, and certain foods can help support respiratory function. Here are some of these.
Blueberries, strawberries, and other berries are packed with antioxidants, particularly vitamin C, which can enhance lung health and combat oxidative stress.
Vegetables like spinach, kale, and collard greens are rich in antioxidants and vitamins, which help reduce inflammation and improve lung function.
Rich in lycopene, tomatoes may help reduce the risk of lung diseases and improve lung function.
Known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, garlic can help improve lung health and reduce the risk of respiratory infections.
High in antioxidants and fibre, apples can aid lung function and help reduce the risk of respiratory diseases.
A cruciferous vegetable rich in vitamins and antioxidants, broccoli can help reduce inflammation and promote lung health.
Rich in beta-carotene, carrots support respiratory health and can help improve lung function.
