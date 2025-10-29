Best Foods For Your Lungs

Image Credit: Pexels


Maintaining lung health is crucial for overall well-being, and certain foods can help support respiratory function. Here are some of these.

Image Credit: Pexels

Berries

Blueberries, strawberries, and other berries are packed with antioxidants, particularly vitamin C, which can enhance lung health and combat oxidative stress.

Image Credit: Pexels

Leafy greens

Vegetables like spinach, kale, and collard greens are rich in antioxidants and vitamins, which help reduce inflammation and improve lung function.

Image Credit: Pexels

Tomatoes

Rich in lycopene, tomatoes may help reduce the risk of lung diseases and improve lung function.

Image Credit: Pexels

Garlic

Known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, garlic can help improve lung health and reduce the risk of respiratory infections.

Image Credit: Pexels

Apple

 High in antioxidants and fibre, apples can aid lung function and help reduce the risk of respiratory diseases.

Image Credit: Pexels

Broccoli

A cruciferous vegetable rich in vitamins and antioxidants, broccoli can help reduce inflammation and promote lung health.

Image Credit: Pexels

Carrot

 Rich in beta-carotene, carrots support respiratory health and can help improve lung function.

Image Credit: Pexels

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com