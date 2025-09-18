Best Foods For Bigger Muscles 

Image Credit: Unsplash
Along with strength training, the foods you eat play a huge role in how your muscles grow. Protein-rich foods supply amino acids to repair and build fibres, while carbs and healthy fats fuel workouts and recovery. Eating the right balance ensures your muscles grow bigger, stronger, and healthier.
Packed with high-quality protein, B vitamins, and healthy fats, eggs are perfect for muscle repair and growth.
Chicken is a lean protein source that supports muscle building without excess fat.
Greek yogurt contains both whey and casein proteins, aiding quick recovery and sustained muscle growth.
Casein protein in paneer or also known as cottage cheese, provides slow, steady nourishment for muscles overnight.
Quinoa is a complete plant protein with all essential amino acids, plus carbs for energy.
Almonds offer protein, vitamin E, and healthy fats that promote recovery and muscle strength.
Brown rice is a complex carb that fuels workouts and supports muscle-building by sparing protein for repair.
