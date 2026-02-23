Best Foods For A Heart Healthy Diet

Image Credit: Unsplash
A heart-healthy diet emphasises nutrient-dense foods rich in fibre, antioxidants, healthy fats, and nitrates to lower cholesterol, blood pressure, and inflammation.
Options like spinach and kale are packed with vitamin K, nitrates, and antioxidants that protect arteries, reduce blood pressure, and improve blood vessel function.
Options like blueberries and strawberries are high in anthocyanins and antioxidants that combat oxidative stress, inflammation, and risk of heart attack or hypertension.
Options like salmon are rich in omega-3 fatty acids that lower triglycerides, reduce inflammation, and support healthy blood vessel function.
These provide monounsaturated fats that cut LDL cholesterol and cardiovascular risk with regular intake.
They give fibre, omega-3s, and minerals like magnesium to decrease LDL cholesterol, blood pressure, and heart disease risk.
Nutrient-dense with phytosterols and fibre that helps to improve lipid profiles, support weight management, and reduce cardiovascular disease risk.
High in monounsaturated fats and polyphenols that lower bad cholesterol and inflammation when used in place of saturated fats.
