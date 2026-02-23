Best Foods For A Heart Healthy Diet

Image Credit: Unsplash


A heart-healthy diet emphasises nutrient-dense foods rich in fibre, antioxidants, healthy fats, and nitrates to lower cholesterol, blood pressure, and inflammation.

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Options like spinach and kale are packed with vitamin K, nitrates, and antioxidants that protect arteries, reduce blood pressure, and improve blood vessel function.

Leafy Greens

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Options like blueberries and strawberries are high in anthocyanins and antioxidants that combat oxidative stress, inflammation, and risk of heart attack or hypertension.

Berries

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Options like salmon are rich in omega-3 fatty acids that lower triglycerides, reduce inflammation, and support healthy blood vessel function.

Fatty Fish

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

These provide monounsaturated fats that cut LDL cholesterol and cardiovascular risk with regular intake.

Avocados

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

They give fibre, omega-3s, and minerals like magnesium to decrease LDL cholesterol, blood pressure, and heart disease risk.

Walnuts

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Nutrient-dense with phytosterols and fibre that helps to improve lipid profiles, support weight management, and reduce cardiovascular disease risk.

Almonds

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

High in monounsaturated fats and polyphenols that lower bad cholesterol and inflammation when used in place of saturated fats.

Olive Oil

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

