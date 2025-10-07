Best Foods As Winter Approaches 

Adapting your diet with the seasons can benefit your body immensely. Seasonal foods are fresher, more nutrient-dense and support the body's natural needs like immunity in winter or hydration in summer. As winter approaches, focusing on warming, immunity-boosting, and nutrient-rich foods helps your body fight infections and stay energised.

Amla

Amla or Indian gooseberry is packed with vitamin C, amla strengthens immunity and helps the body fight colds and flu.

Turmeric

Curcumin in turmeric reduces inflammation and boosts antioxidant defences against seasonal infections.

Ginger 

Ginger is known for its warming effect, ginger aids digestion and helps relieve sore throat and cold symptoms.

Sweet potatoes 

Sweet potatoes are rich in beta-carotene and fibre, they support gut health and provide sustained energy in winter.

Leafy greens 

Leafy greens like spinach and methi are loaded with iron and vitamins, these boost blood health and immunity during colder months.

Nuts and seeds 

Nuts and seeds such as almonds, walnuts and flaxseeds offer healthy fats and vitamin E for skin and heart protection.

Whole grains 

Millets and whole grains provide complex carbs and warmth, keeping you full and energised through chilly days.

