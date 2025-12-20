Best Food To Keep You Full For Longer

Image Credit: Unsplash
Foods that are high in protein, fibre, and healthy fats help promote satiety by slowing digestion and stabilising blood sugar levels. Incorporating these into meals can keep you full for longer.
Packed with high-quality protein, eggs trigger fullness hormones and reduce calorie intake.
The soluble-fibre, beta-glucan, in oats helps to delay stomach emptying. This curbs hunger more effectively than processed cereals.
The thick texture and high protein content make it a satisfying snack. It can help delay dinner cravings compared to lower-protein options.
Options such as beans and lentils are rich in protein and fibre. They provide sustained energy and can be added to soups or salads for prolonged fullness.
They offer protein, healthy fats, and energy. Nuts are also a portable snack, satisfying mid-meal hunger.
High-quality protein like in salmon or chicken slows digestion, keeping you full from lunch to dinner.
Low-calorie yet fibre- and water-rich options like carrots can bulk up meals for lasting satiety.
