Best Food To Keep You Full For Longer

Foods that are high in protein, fibre, and healthy fats help promote satiety by slowing digestion and stabilising blood sugar levels. Incorporating these into meals can keep you full for longer.

Packed with high-quality protein, eggs trigger fullness hormones and reduce calorie intake.

Eggs

The soluble-fibre, beta-glucan, in oats helps to delay stomach emptying. This curbs hunger more effectively than processed cereals.

Oatmeal

Greek Yoghurt

The thick texture and high protein content make it a satisfying snack. It can help delay dinner cravings compared to lower-protein options.

Pulses

Options such as beans and lentils are rich in protein and fibre. They provide sustained energy and can be added to soups or salads for prolonged fullness.

Nuts

They offer protein, healthy fats, and energy. Nuts are also a portable snack, satisfying mid-meal hunger.

Lean Fish or Meat

High-quality protein like in salmon or chicken slows digestion, keeping you full from lunch to dinner.

Vegetables

Low-calorie yet fibre- and water-rich options like carrots can bulk up meals for lasting satiety. 

