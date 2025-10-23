Best-Fermented Foods For Digestion

Fermented foods can significantly improve digestion. They are rich in probiotics which are beneficial bacteria that help maintain a healthy gut microbiome, aid in nutrient absorption, and reduce bloating or constipation. 

Dahi

A staple in Indian meals, curd is packed with live bacteria like Lactobacillus that enhance gut flora, making digestion smoother and reducing acidity.

Chaas

This light, probiotic-rich drink cools the stomach, prevents indigestion, and replenishes good bacteria after a heavy meal.

Idli and dosa 

Fermented rice and lentil batter contain lactic acid bacteria that make the food easier to digest and improve nutrient bioavailability.

Pickles

Traditional Indian pickles made without vinegar encourage growth of good bacteria, aiding gut function but enjoy them in moderation due to salt.

Kanji

A North Indian probiotic beverage, kanji promotes healthy gut bacteria, detoxifies the system, and helps relieve sluggish digestion.

Kombucha

This fermented tea is rich in probiotics and organic acids that support gut health, improve metabolism, and may help reduce bloating.

Kimchi

Made from fermented cabbage, it is high in fibre and probiotics that support intestinal health and promote smoother bowel movements.

