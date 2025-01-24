Best Dry Fruits To Reduce Blood Sugar Levels

Introduction

Certain dry fruits can help regulate blood sugar levels due to their low glycaemic index and nutritional benefits.

Almonds

Rich in magnesium, helps regulate glucose.

Walnuts

Supports insulin sensitivity.

Pistachios

Low glycaemic index, ideal for diabetics.

Cashews

Contains healthy fats to manage sugar levels.

Dates

Packed with fibre, slows sugar absorption.

Figs

High in antioxidants, aids sugar control.

Raisins

Increases insulin response when consumed moderately.

