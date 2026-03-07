Best Drinks To Soothe Sore Throat

Image Credit: Unsplash


Certain drinks that have anti-inflammatory properties and compounds can help soothe sore throat. Here are some drinks that can be beneficial.

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Honey coats the irritated throat for instant relief and has antibacterial properties, while lemon provides vitamin C to boost immunity.

Warm Water with Honey and Lemon

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

This herbal tea offers anti-inflammatory effects to reduce swelling and promotes relaxation for better rest.

Chamomile Tea

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Ginger's natural compounds help fight inflammation and pain, warming the throat to loosen congestion.

Ginger Tea

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Menthol in peppermint creates a numbing sensation that calms soreness, while its anti-inflammatory qualities help reduce irritation.

Peppermint Tea

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

The steam from warm broths hydrates and opens nasal passages, with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory add-ins like garlic aiding throat healing.

Warm Broth or Chicken Soup

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Curcumin in turmeric acts as a powerful anti-inflammatory and antiseptic. It coats the throat when mixed with warm milk for a soothing effect. 

Turmeric Milk

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Warm salt water draws out excess fluid from throat tissues to reduce swelling and loosens mucus, providing quick pain relief via gargling.

Salt Water Gargle

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com