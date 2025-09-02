Best Desi Foods To Reduce Inflammation

Image Credit: Unsplash
Inflammation occurs when the body's immune system responds to infection, injury or other harmful stimuli. This causes an increase in blood flow and white blood cell activity in the affected area. Certain desi foods can do wonders when it comes to minimising this inflammation.
Turmeric is one of the most powerful anti-inflammatory spices. Have it in warm milk or even the usual curries to minimise inflammation.
Ginger contains gingerol which helps ease inflammation especially in conditions like arthritis and sore muscles.
Garlic supports immunity which can prevents infections hence reducing the chances of inflammation at the root.
Indian gooseberry is a powerhouse of vitamin C which helps reduce inflammation and boosts immunity.
Lentils and pulses provide plant-based protein and have anti-inflammatory effects on the body. healthy, easy to incorporate & delicious!
Mustard oil is a staple in Indian kitchens. It contains omega-3s and healthy fats, both of which support inflammation reduction.
Nuts like almonds and walnuts are also rich in omega-3 fatty acids which helps lower inflammation. Limit daily consumption to a small handful.
