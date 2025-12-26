Best Desi Foods For Moisturised Skin

Image Credit: Unsplash
The cold air and low humidity from winters strip the skin of natural oils, making hydration from within just as important as topical moisturisers. These desi foods will help naturally support your skin barrier health.
Ghee is rich in fat-soluble vitamins, ghee supports the skin's natural lipid barrier and prevents excessive dryness.
It is packed with vitamin C and helps boost collagen production, improve skin hydration and elasticity.
High in vitamin E and healthy fats, almonds help protect skin cells from moisture loss.
Loaded with zinc and healthy fats, sesame seeds help maintain skin elasticity and hydration.
Probiotics in curd support gut health, which research links to better skin hydration and barrier function.
High water content and antioxidants help combat winter dryness and dull skin.
Omega-3 fatty acids in walnuts support skin moisture levels and reduce inflammation linked to dryness.
