Best Desi Foods For Moisturised Skin

Image Credit: Unsplash


The cold air and low humidity from winters strip the skin of natural oils, making hydration from within just as important as topical moisturisers. These desi foods will help naturally support your skin barrier health.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Ghee

Ghee is rich in fat-soluble vitamins, ghee supports the skin's natural lipid barrier and prevents excessive dryness. 

Image Credit: Unsplash

Amla

It is packed with vitamin C and helps boost collagen production, improve skin hydration and elasticity. 

Image Credit: Unsplash

Almonds

High in vitamin E and healthy fats, almonds help protect skin cells from moisture loss. 

Image Credit: Unsplash

Sesame seeds 

Loaded with zinc and healthy fats, sesame seeds help maintain skin elasticity and hydration.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Curd

Probiotics in curd support gut health, which research links to better skin hydration and barrier function.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Spinach

High water content and antioxidants help combat winter dryness and dull skin.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Walnuts

Omega-3 fatty acids in walnuts support skin moisture levels and reduce inflammation linked to dryness.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

