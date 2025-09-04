Best Desi Foods For Kidney Health

Image Credit: Unsplash
It is imperative to take conscious efforts to protect our kidneys because they help filter waste, regulate blood pressure, produce essential hormones among many other important processes. Choosing foods that are beneficial for your kidneys can help reduce risk of CKD. We share some desi foods that are amazing for your kidney health.
Consuming anjeer also known as fig soaked in water on an empty stomach can do wonders for your kidney health.
Pomegranate intake can help your kidneys due to its high astringent nature. Enjoy a glass of anaar juice or add whole to salads for a delicious kick.
Cauliflower is abundant in essential vitamins but also helps you body fight off toxins which is beneficial for your kidney health.
Egg whites are a great way to increase your protein intake without consuming too much phosphorus and potassium.
Garlic is a great addition to your diet since it can compensate for less salt in your diet. Lehsun is also rich in anti-oxidants.
Ananas or pineapple is a low-potassium fruit which makes it a great addition to your diet. It is also a great source of manganese.
Onions similar to garlic can help provide flavour to your food if you're reducing your salt intake while being nutritively ideal for a kidney diet.
