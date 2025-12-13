Best Bedtime Drinks For Better Sleep

Image Credit: Pexels
Quality sleep is crucial for maintaining both physical and mental well-being. Certain bedtime drinks, crafted with sleep-inducing ingredients, can enhance the quality of sleep.
Image Credit: Pexels
Known for its calming effect, it reduces anxiety and promotes sleep.
Image Credit: Pexels
Curcumin from turmeric and tryptophan in milk can improve sleep quality.
Image Credit: Pexels
The soothing and relaxing drink can slow the circadian rhythm, leading to great quality sleep.
Image Credit: Pexels
It is rich in melatonin and helps regulate sleep cycles.
Image Credit: Pexels
Studies have suggested that ashwagandha has the ability to boost sleep quality.
Image Credit: Pexels
The rich traditional medicinal properties can enhance the sleep cycle.
Image Credit: Pexels
High in sleep-promoting hormones and minerals, including tryptophan, melatonin, and magnesium.
Image Credit: Pexels
The natural stress‑relieving properties help relax the mind and support peaceful sleep.
Image Credit: Pexels
A pinch of saffron in warm milk soothes the nerves and promotes deep, restful sleep.
Image Credit: Pexels
A pinch of nutmeg in warm milk naturally relaxes the body and helps drift into deep sleep.
Image Credit: Pexels
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: