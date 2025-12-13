Best Bedtime Drinks For Better Sleep

Quality sleep is crucial for maintaining both physical and mental well-being. Certain bedtime drinks, crafted with sleep-inducing ingredients, can enhance the quality of sleep.

Chamomile Tea

Known for its calming effect, it reduces anxiety and promotes sleep.

Golden Milk

Curcumin from turmeric and tryptophan in milk can improve sleep quality.

Honey Water

The soothing and relaxing drink can slow the circadian rhythm, leading to great quality sleep.

Tart Cherry Juice

It is rich in melatonin and helps regulate sleep cycles.

Ashwagandha Tea

Studies have suggested that ashwagandha has the ability to boost sleep quality.

Peppermint Tea

The rich traditional medicinal properties can enhance the sleep cycle.

Almond Milk

High in sleep-promoting hormones and minerals, including tryptophan, melatonin, and magnesium.

Tulsi Tea

The natural stress‑relieving properties help relax the mind and support peaceful sleep.

Saffron Milk

A pinch of saffron in warm milk soothes the nerves and promotes deep, restful sleep.

Jaiphal (Nutmeg) Milk

A pinch of nutmeg in warm milk naturally relaxes the body and helps drift into deep sleep.

