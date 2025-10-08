Best Anti-Inflammatory Foods

Image Credit: Unsplash
Chronic inflammation is linked to many health problems, from arthritis and heart disease to diabetes and obesity. While short-term inflammation helps your body heal, long-term inflammation can damage cells and tissues. Eating anti-inflammatory foods can help reduce inflammation.
Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, has strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Regular intake can help ease joint pain and support brain health.
Known for reducing swelling and muscle soreness, ginger blocks inflammatory pathways in the body. It's also great for digestion and immunity.
Leafy greens are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and plant compounds that neutralise inflammation-causing free radicals.
Berries such as blueberries and strawberries are packed with anthocyanins which are plant pigments that reduce oxidative stress and inflammation in the body.
Extra virgin olive oil is rich in healthy fats and polyphenols that work like natural anti-inflammatory agents.
Nuts contain omega-3s, fibre, and vitamin E, which together lower inflammation and improve heart health.
Abundant in catechins, particularly EGCG, green tea helps fight cell damage and chronic inflammation naturally.
