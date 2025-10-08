Best Anti-Inflammatory Foods

Chronic inflammation is linked to many health problems, from arthritis and heart disease to diabetes and obesity. While short-term inflammation helps your body heal, long-term inflammation can damage cells and tissues. Eating anti-inflammatory foods can help reduce inflammation. 

Turmeric

Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, has strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Regular intake can help ease joint pain and support brain health.

Ginger

Known for reducing swelling and muscle soreness, ginger blocks inflammatory pathways in the body. It's also great for digestion and immunity.

Leafy greens 

Leafy greens are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and plant compounds that neutralise inflammation-causing free radicals.

Berries

Berries such as blueberries and strawberries are packed with anthocyanins which are plant pigments that reduce oxidative stress and inflammation in the body.

Olive oil

Extra virgin olive oil is rich in healthy fats and polyphenols that work like natural anti-inflammatory agents.

Nuts

Nuts contain omega-3s, fibre, and vitamin E, which together lower inflammation and improve heart health.

Green tea

Abundant in catechins, particularly EGCG, green tea helps fight cell damage and chronic inflammation naturally.

