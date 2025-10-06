Best And Worst Drinks For Health

Image Credits: Pexels
Water is essential for bodily functions. It has no calories, no sugar and prevents dehydration, constipation, and kidney stones.
Image Credits: Pexels
Many herbal teas, such as chamomile or peppermint, are caffeine-free and offer various health benefits like improved digestion and relaxation.
Image Credits: Pexels
Packed with antioxidants, green tea can boost metabolism and may lower the risk of certain diseases.
Image Credits: Pexels
A natural electrolyte drink that can help with hydration, especially after exercise.
Image Credits: Pexels
High in sugar and calories, these can lead to weight gain and increase the risk of type 2 diabetes and other health issues.
Image Credits: Pexels
These are high in added sugars and low in nutrients compared to whole fruits.
Image Credits: Pexels
Often loaded with caffeine and sugar, these can lead to increased heart rate and other negative health effects.
Image Credits: Pexels
Excessive alcohol consumption can lead to various health issues, including liver disease and addiction.
Image Credits: Pexels
Image Credits: Pexels
For more stories
like this check out: