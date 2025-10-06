Best And Worst Drinks For Health


Best choice: Water

Water is essential for bodily functions. It has no calories, no sugar and prevents dehydration, constipation, and kidney stones. 

Herbal tea

Many herbal teas, such as chamomile or peppermint, are caffeine-free and offer various health benefits like improved digestion and relaxation.

Green tea

 Packed with antioxidants, green tea can boost metabolism and may lower the risk of certain diseases.

Coconut water

A natural electrolyte drink that can help with hydration, especially after exercise.

Worst: Soft drinks

High in sugar and calories, these can lead to weight gain and increase the risk of type 2 diabetes and other health issues.

Packed fruit juice

 These are high in added sugars and low in nutrients compared to whole fruits.

Energy drinks

Often loaded with caffeine and sugar, these can lead to increased heart rate and other negative health effects.

Alcoholic beverages

Excessive alcohol consumption can lead to various health issues, including liver disease and addiction.

